Sheila Keirnes

March 11, 1947 -- May 5, 2021

Our beautiful girl has left us, She was loved by many and understood by few but she touched us all. She lived life on her own terms, enduring many sorrows, but never losing her joy. If you were fortunate to be family or friend you were blessed.

Come help us celebrate her life and honor her memory with your "Sheila" stories at a celebration to be held on July 3, 2021 at the Stockman's Bar in Hall, Mt. at 5pm, potluck dinner and with fireworks at dark.

In lieu of flowers, honor Sheila with a donation to the Bitterroot Humane Association, 202 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, Mt 59840 or to an animal rescue of your choice.