Skyla Haynes

Skyla Haynes was welcomed into heaven on March 24, 2022.

Skyla was born on April 7, 1981 in Bismark, ND to Tom and Gloria Haynes. She was the Youngest of their four children. She was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. She enjoyed going to pow-wows and was a fancy dancer in her youth.

Skyla loved basketball and would spend hours daily dribbling and shooting the ball. She was an Arlee Scarlet until her sophomore year when she switched over to Mission High School and became a Bulldog. Her senior year she was given the leading scorer award and an athlete of the week award. During her three years of playing ball in Mission she had a career of 102 three pointers, single season of 48 three pointers and a single game of 5 three pointers (that was a lot back then). She was also crowned Homecoming Queen.

She was a bona fide die hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, just like her aunt Diana was.

She loved to hunt, fish and kayak. She was famous for shooting the big whitetail bucks, but did score a big elk when her brother TJ took her hunting with him. She was famous for getting stuck way up in the mountains at least once every year.

Skyla married Ryan Brazill and to this union Tomi was born. Tomi was the greatest blessing she had. Skyla and Ryan later divorced. She later met and spent 13 fun filled and adventurous years with her partner Dalena Weaselhead. Tomi was the love of their life. They attended all of her volleyball, basketball and baseball games, cheering and coaching her on.

When Skyla was in grade school, she and her friend Rhonda Hernandez joined the little league baseball team as there wasn't enough girls to make a team. These two girls held their own and did well.

She enjoyed watching her nieces, nephews and cousins play basketball. She loved to kayak the Flathead River. She even got her dad hooked on it.

Skyla had a big heart and a beautiful smile. She made friends wherever she went. She always said things just how they were. She loved her family and enjoyed getting together with everyone. She loved to hear stories that her Tupye' would tell.

Words cannot express how much we will miss her. We know she has been welcomed home and is with those she loves that have gone on before.

She was preceded in death by her brother David Haynes, her beloved Dalena Weaselhead, grandparents David Haynes and Lawrence and Irene Anderson; sister-in-law Roberta Roullier; aunts Diana Kopecky and Glenda Anderson; uncles Mike Benefield and Steve McCall; cousins Shaylene Haynes, Yona Haynes, Mike Anderson, Jody Anderson and Sophie Pratt.

Survivors include her parents Tom & Gloria; Tupye' Sophie Haynes; brother TJ (Kim) Haynes; sisters Mandy (Joel) Belcourt and Nicole (Shannon) Mitchell; friend Roberta McCaully; aunts Betty Pratt, Erma Haynes, Phyllis (Ralph) Foster, Mona Haynes, Sharon (Woody) Haynes, Sharon (Dan) Melonthin, Jeniel Benefield, Judy (Melvin) Murphy, Rene (Rich) Kinkade; uncles Fred Haynes, Merlin (Janet) Anderson, Dennis Anderson, Steve (Kristin) Anderson and Roy (Carrie) Anderson as well as her many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

We would like to thank everyone for your prayers during this difficult time.

A special thank you to the Salish and Kootenai prayer leaders, the cooks and the grave diggers.