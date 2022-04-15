Steven Nowell Hasterlik

Steven Nowell Hasterlik, 71, died peacefully on March 21 at home from brain cancer. He was surrounded throughout his journey by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Steve was born December 25th, 1950 in Tacoma, WA. His early years were in Neihart, MT where he loved hiking in the Little Belt Mountains, fishing in Belt Creek, and skiing at Kings Hill. Steve went to live with the Larson Family for two years when he attended Great Falls High School. His parents and sisters, Susan and Kate, moved to Great Falls two years later. Steve lettered in ski racing all four years. After graduation, he started learning the drywall trade. Over the years he worked in many different ski areas allowing him to enjoy his passion while improving his drywall techniques.

In 1973, he discovered hang gliding. He moved to Missoula to learn to fly and also attended one year of college at the University of Montana. Steve became an excellent pilot and flew in competitions in the U.S. and Canada. He was noted to have been the only pilot to fly in Glacier National Park.

In 1980 Steve returned to Missoula and purchased property on Horseback Ridge. He was living there in a teepee when he met his love Megan Limberger. They decided to make a life together and settled into careers and started raising their family. Kelsey came first in 1988 while they lived briefly in Telluride, CO. Then came Kailea in 1990 and Kade 18 months later in 1991.

Steve's business, Contemporary Drywall and Painting, was started in 1980 and in 2000 he dropped drywall and painting. He switched gears to focus on pouring gypsum concrete; which had become popular for radiant heated floors. Steve and Megan worked together to build the business and sold it to retire in 2018.

Steve loved teaching the kids all the things he loved in life; hunting, skiing, camping, flying, building, and working. He also loved to travel and took the family to Mexico, Switzerland, Paris, Australia, Costa Rica, and many places in the U.S. His other great love was working on his property where he built a beautiful home for his family.

Steve is preceded in death by his mother Betty Hasterlik. He is survived by his father James Hasterlik, sisters Susan (Greg) Werner and Kate (Tim) Ibey, wife Megan Limberger, children Kelsey Hasterlik, Kailea (Matthew) Olds, and Kade Hasterlik. Grandchildren Madelyn Olds and Theodore Olds, Nephew and nieces Josh (Kelley) Werner, Keri Roach, Brittany (Josh) Johnson, and a multitude of great nieces and nephews.

A memorial of Steve's life will be held on April 30th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at The First Presbyterian Church (235 S. 5th Street W. Missoula, MT).