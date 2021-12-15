Menu
Stuart E. Crook

Stuart E. Crook, 82, was born March 1, 1939 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents Kenneth E. Crook and Mildred (McReynolds) Crook. He served in the Army from 1961 to 1964. He worked as a machinist in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Boulder, Colorado and San Diego, California. Stuart moved to Missoula, fulltime, in the fall of 1979. He worked at Bike Centennial for over 10 years. He had his own Finish Carpentry Business for several years. He was married and divorced twice. He is survived by a son, Greg Weber, a brother, Burton Crook and his long time companion Jackie Jones. He was an avid cyclist, hunter, and shooter. He passed away peacefully at home. He had been in Hospice care since September 2021. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
