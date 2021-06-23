Menu
Sue P. Jordan
1939 - 2021
Whitesitt Funeral Home
314 Church St
Stevensville, MT

Sue P. Jordan

Missoula - Sue P. Jordan, 81, passed away peacefully at her daughter Terri's home in Florence on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

She was born Dec. 9, 1939 in Manti, Utah, to Ted and Clara Petersen.

Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband Howard, infant son Ricky, her parents, one brother and granddaughter Amber.

Survivors include daughters Terri (Starr) Sullivan, Sandra Newman, Lisa (Mark) Wirt, and son Randy Jordan. Grandchildren Michael, Carin, Damon, Dane, Crystal, Zyler and Bradon.; great-grandchildren Alysa, Trevon, Trent and Baylor; sisters Elna, LuAnn and brother David.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 23, 2021.
Mother I have always loved you Different memories of the past Put a wedge between us. You´re still my mother and I love you and I miss you. I will never stop. I love you mom.
Lisa Jordan Wirt
August 19, 2021
