Susan "Susie" Ann LaFrinere

Susan "Susie" Ann LaFrinere, 74, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Missoula following a period of declining health.

Susie was born September 20, 1947, in Missoula to Francis and Lea LaFriniere. Susie attended schools in Missoula and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1965. Following high school, she went on to receive an associates degree from Modern Business School. Susie went to work for the State of Montana in Helena before she began her career with the Federal Government. Susie didn't often talk about what her job with the Department of Defense entailed, but it took her to postings all around the world. At the time of her retirement Susie was working at the Pentagon, she had been there the day of the 9/11 attacks and was fortunate to have made it out safely.

Susie was a unique woman who worked hard. She was happy to move back to the mountains and near her family when she retired. She will be remembered by many.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents Francis E. and Lea (Nee: Dore) LaFrinere and her sister Mary Frances Gross.

Susie is survived by her sister Janey (Bill) Long; nieces Bernedette Gross and Becky Wiedrich; nephews John Gross and Matt (April) Gross; and several great nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.