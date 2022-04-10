Susan Marie Weiser

Memorial for Susan Marie Weiser, born April 5, 1963, on Saturday April 23rd at 2pm at Grizzly Peak Retirement Residence 3600 American Way Missoula, MT 59808. Susan passed away at St. Pat's on February 27th.

Susan was a 2 time state champion in drama while at CMR High School. She attended the University of Montana. She received her BA degree in drama and a masters degree in Sociology.

She happily worked at the Springs Retirement Home in Missoula for over a decade. She was in charge of food service and developed a detailed description for duties of all the staff. She and Grace Hutchinson enjoyed entertaining with the help of the staff and on frequent occassions the guests.

Her delight was helping senior citizens at the Springs, watching the Grizzly football games and singing in the Missoula Symphonic Choir, camping and being in plays.

She is survived by her father "Bud" Weiser and her three step-brothers, Charles, Tom and John Adams.