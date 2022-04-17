Susan Marie Weiser

Susan Marie Weiser passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022 in Missoula. Susi was born on April 5, 1963, in Great Falls. She is survived by her father, Quay "Bud" Weiser and her half-brothers Charles, Thomas (wife Ann Holubec Adams), and John Adams. She was proceeded in death by her best friend and mother, Marie Weiser. Susi was a two-time State Drama Champion at Charles M Russell High School in Great Falls where she also a class officer and a member of the drill team. She graduated from the University of Montana with a B.S. degree in Drama and a master's degree in Social Administration. For over a decade she happily oversaw food service at The Springs at Missoula Senior Living Center and enjoyed performing skits, dances and plays for the residents. Her delight was singing in the Missoula Symphonic Choir, camping, and watching Grizzly football games. A celebration of Susi's life will be held at 2 PM on April 23, 2022, at The Grizzly Peak Senior Center in Missoula. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Missoula Children's Theatre or the Missoula Humane Society in Susi's name.