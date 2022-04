St. Ignatius - Susie Bourdon Winchester, 42, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane on Sept 18th. Prayer Services wil be held Friday evening at the St. Ignatius Community Center with a Home Going Service at 2 pm Saturday at the St. Ignatius Community Center. Burial will follow in Snyelmn Sntmtmne.

Published by Missoulian from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2021.