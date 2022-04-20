Teddy (Ted) Perkins

Teddy (Ted) Perkins 51, of Missoula, Montana, went to be with his Father in Heaven April 15th 2022.

Ted was born August 1, 1970 to Robert and Frances Perkins in LaGrande, Oregon. He was raised in eastern Oregon where he attended school in Baker City, Oregon. After his schooling he joined the military where he served in the Marine Corps and then the Army. He had served in Desert Storm and was Honorably discharged from the services. He enjoyed life and many activities with family and friends including Dallas and Tasha Field, their children Kailynn, Kylee, and Brennan. Ted is survived by his children, Cheyenne, Hannah, Madison, and Eric. Also by his siblings Tom Smith, Jerry Smith (Shelly), Jen Hull (Artie) all of Baker City, Oregon, and Ronda Williams (Chuck) of Ronan, Montana, with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Perkins, mother Frances Ritter, older sister Jonnie Tietz, and nephew Jason Tietz. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. May he fly on eagles wings. Burial services will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula, Montana on Thursday April 21, at 1:30 pm promptly.