Terrance "Terry"Joseph Simkins

Terrance "Terry"Joseph Simkins passed in his 83rd year, at his home on February 16, 2021. He was born on March 25, 1938 in Missoula to Gertrude and Jess Simkins. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1956, and continued his education at the University of Montana.

He left the university after a year and rambled around a bit, ending up in Palo Alto, California, working in the grocery business for 10 years. It was there that Terry met the love of his life, Verda. They moved back to St. Ignatius to raise her sons Jess and Ian, and shortly thereafter, Keith was born. Terry and Verda eventually grew apart but he remained a constant fixture in all the boys' lives.

Terry held a love for Arizona and for years traveled back and forth as a snowbird. He was passionate about his bi-weekly soaks at Hot Springs, playing crib, visiting with his sister, attending the family gatherings, and going for "Triple Crowns" with the boys.

Terry will be remembered as a mentor to all he touched with his knowledge of gardening, building soil, throwing seeds, and the love of all things in nature with special attention to flowers, herbs and produce.

He was a loving, patient, long walk and take the time to look at everything kind of grandparent. Always careful to notice the uniqueness in every one of his grandchildren.

If the sun was shining you could find Terry basking in the rays, reading his paper and watching the birds he loved to feed.

Terry is survived by his family and multiple friends whose love and adoration for him never waivers. He lives through us.

Please join us for a celebration of all things Terry on July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m., at his paradise on Griffith Lane in St. Ignatius. We will move the gathering to Terry's sister's house to enjoy a meal from 3:30-5 p.m.