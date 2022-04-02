Terry William Rainforth

Terry William Rainforth , 57, went to God's great garage in heaven Wednesday's march 2nd.

Terry as born August 2, 1964 in Hastings Nebraska to Clarence and Nancy Rainforth. His family moved to Glasgow, MT.and later settled in Stevensville MT. Terry met his wife Cindy while working at K Mart in Missoula and they were married on June 24 1989. They They raised their 4 children: Rae Ann, Tim, Thomas and Lucas in the French Town Valley until moving to the Bitterroot in 2006.

In 2012, Terry and Cindy's son gained his wings.They then moved to Sidney MT. In 2013. Terry drove truck for the oil fields when arriving in Sidney and shortly after began his dream job as a partner in a mechanic shop he then took on a new opportunity in January of 2019 to work for Cherrey's Red Top auto Service in Fairview MT. He continued doing what he does best fixing cars.

Terry had the kindest soul and would help anyone. He was well known in the community for being reliable and trust-worthy. He made many good friends in life. In his spare time you could find Terry riding motorcycles, mudding, or fixing a project! He loved his family and couldn't wait to see his grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband and father even to children that were not his own.

He left behind: His wife of 33 years, Cindy Wittig Rainforth; Children-Devon Linderman;' Rae-Ann (Greg) McIntyre, Tim Rainforth, Thomas (Katie) Rainforth; Parents-Clarence and Nancy Rainforth Siblings Deanna Cao (John Shultz) and Fawna Rainforth; father in-law Willis Wittig; brother in-law Joe (Karen) Wittig; and sister in-law Renee(Richard) Gist; 5+ Grand children and many other who welcomed him with open arms

He is preceded in death by his son Lucas, sister Sherry, infant brother Thomas Oliver, Mother-in-law Dorothy, and Grandparents Bert and Lillian Rainforth, Ralph and Ella Gerky. And many other who welcomed with open arms.

Memorial services will be held at 12:30 pm on SaturdayApril 2nd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1215 5th Street SW Sidney Montana