Thomas Charles "TC" Richardson

Stevensville - Thomas Charles "TC" Richardson, passed peacefully into the arms of the LORD Jesus Christ, his Savior, on August 28, 2021, his 76th birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with leukemia. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lone Rock Bible Church in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com