I, Tom W. Wilcox was born November 1st 1951 in Missoula Montana to Wilbur and Virginia Wilcox. I was raised in Missoula through the 7th grade. I lived at 101 Northwest Ave, next to block building. The building was WIlcox Bicycle Shop , started by my parents in the mid 1940's. We moved to Florence in 1966. I graduated from Florence High School in 1940. I participated in football, basketball and track. I also attended the University of Montana then transferred to Western Montana in Dillon Mt. There, I learned to play handball and drink! I then took up welding at the Votec in Missoula. My first job was at MS Concrete. After two years, I was off to Alaska to weld for Frontier Equipment Co. for 5 years. I then worked for Atlantic Richfield and Jim Lawler in drill site maintenence. I worked as a roustabout and I also had the hardest working roustabout crew in Prudhoe Bay. After 10 years in Alaska, I moved to Augusta Mt. There, I lived in a small 500 square foot house for 20 years. I also built 2 cabins west of Augusta. I moved to Florence and built my home and met the love of my life, Margaret Rose Johnson. We've been inseperable for the last 17 years. Since then we have traveled and made a second home together in Lake Havasu Az. I was preceded in death by my parents, Wilbur and Virginia, brother Larry and sister Betty. Survived by , my sister Connie of Kalispel, Mt. and my beloved wife, Maggie Rose. Cancer did not win. I just got tired of the fight. Sometimes, life is just too short. Tommy lived a blessed life and held his close friends and family members dear to his heart. I will forever be grateful for the time and love we shared together. My one true love will never be forgotten and I will always hold him close to my heart.