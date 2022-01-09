Menu
Timothy Allen Driscoll

Timothy Allen Driscoll, 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2021. Tim was the sixth child born to Stanley and Anne Driscoll. After graduating from high school Tim served his county for six years in the Navy. After his service he returned to Charlo to help run the family farm with his brother Leo. In the mid 80's Tim went to work for the Fish & Wildlife Service working at the National Bison Range in Moiese, the Ouray Refuge near Vernal, Utah and a bird refuge in Pingree, North Dakota. Tim retired to Charlo and built a home on his property there.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tom and Leo. A service will be held in the Spring.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 9, 2022.
3 Entries
I was so saddened to hear about Tim's passing. He was a good man, a good friend and always there to help, tell a funny story, or host a get together with friends at his place. The way he talked about his big family often let you know how important they were to him. I'm glad his last years were closer to them in his favorite state of Montana.
Beth Chester
January 23, 2022
We were deeply saddened to hear of Tim´s death so soon after Leo´s May they rest in peace.I have some wonderful memories of my visits to Montane on my last visit Tim gave me his hat which I cherish
John & Joan Driscoll Knockroe East Cahermore Beara Ireland
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear of Tim's passing we enjoyed him and were always glad to see him! RIP to a nice man.
Pat and Jane Tougas
January 9, 2022
