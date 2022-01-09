Timothy Allen Driscoll

Timothy Allen Driscoll, 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2021. Tim was the sixth child born to Stanley and Anne Driscoll. After graduating from high school Tim served his county for six years in the Navy. After his service he returned to Charlo to help run the family farm with his brother Leo. In the mid 80's Tim went to work for the Fish & Wildlife Service working at the National Bison Range in Moiese, the Ouray Refuge near Vernal, Utah and a bird refuge in Pingree, North Dakota. Tim retired to Charlo and built a home on his property there.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tom and Leo. A service will be held in the Spring.