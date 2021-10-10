Menu
Timothy Lewis, 78, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his loved ones at home in Tarkio, MT, 96. He was raised by his mother Maryellen Lewis Gloshen and stepfather, Rollie Gloshen. Timothy was happily married to Pamela Lewis for 43 years. He is survived by his wife Pamela, children Kimberly, Matthew, Sarah, Serena, and Benjamin, siblings Kenton Lewis and Taffy Gardenhire, and a large extended family - all who loved him deeply. Timothy was a jet mechanic in the US Navy, rental car manager, boiler engineer, maintenance man, and owned and operated his own sales business. Timothy always had a twinkle in his eye and a laugh that brought joy to many hearts. He was known as an honest, hardworking man. Timothy always said his family was his greatest accomplishment; they will carry on his legacy of loving God and family. He would often joke, "Glad you got to see me!" The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.


Sad to hear this but I know he is in a much better place!
Sharon
October 14, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. Broken heart for the whole family. Praying for some eventual peace and comfort
Cheryle Demmon
October 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was a kind man and he has a great family. Prayers are with you all at this time. Love you.
Polly
Friend
October 11, 2021
