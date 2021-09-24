Todd Michael King

Todd Michael King, age 50, passed away on September 13, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a tragic motorcycle accident on Labor Day.

Todd was born August 17, 1971 to Trudy King in Missoula, Montana. Todd spent his early years in Missoula, graduating from Sentinel High School in 1989. Growing up, Todd was heavily influenced by his grandfather, Bud King, who taught Todd lessons about loyalty, hard work, and family. Together, they developed the King Ranch Golf Course, with Todd completing the project after Bud passed away.

Todd was previously married to Lalena Jackson, and became a proud father first to Jasmine, and later, his little buddy Daulton.

In 2009, Todd and his high school sweetheart, Angela, rediscovered each other. They brought out the best in each other as they fell in love all over again and built their life together as soulmates. Todd became Angela's biggest cheerleader, protector, and hero. Todd and Angela's love and devotion to each other saw them open multiple businesses, support their community, and create countless memories with friends and loved ones. ILETAY

Todd lived his life fearlessly and always chased new adventures. Whether he was flying a plane to Sturgis to see the Moonshine Bandits, flying a helicopter, riding his Harley, or taking a sunset cruise on a boat. He was happiest being surrounded by family and friends. Todd was the type of friend who you could count on, no matter how busy he was. As much as Todd was a prankster and could make you laugh, he was just as likely to sit quietly and lend an ear to your troubles.

Todd was passionate about the world around him, he loved fishing, skiing, water skiing, skidoos, dirt biking, flying airplanes, helicopters, boats, Harley Davidsons, Moonshine Bandits, Crown Black, sushi, and all of Amanda's home cooking, especially her Jambalaya.

At the time of his death, Todd was the 11th Street Marina Dockmaster. Todd was extremely proud to honor the legacy of the previous Dockmaster, Tiny Wilson, by carrying on Tiny's work after he passed away. Todd loved walking the docks, "talking" to Tiny, and taking care of everyone and their boats as if they were his own.

Todd lived his life on his own terms. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, the many friends from all over the country, and the family he loved more than words. Once Todd counted you as a friend, you soon become his family and there was nothing he wouldn't do to help you. He often spoke of his pride and love for his children and Angela.

Todd is survived by the love of his life Angela, children Jasmine, Daulton and Amanda; sister Lena (Keith) and brother Kai; cousins Dennis (Phyllis), Kevin (Chelsea) and Kyle (Janelle) Washington; numerous nieces and nephews; Shiner Nation, and patrons, he considered family at the 11th Street Marina.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother Trudy and grandparents Bud and Sis (Lucille) King.

A celebration of life will be held on October 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Real Life Ministries; 1860 N Cecil Road, Postfalls, ID 83854. Immediately following, please join the family for food and memories at the King family home located at 26596 Silver Meadows Loop, Athol ID 83801.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the "Help Angela and Todd Recover" GoFundMe.