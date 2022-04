HELENA - Tony Wayland Jr., 92 of Helena, formerly of Hamilton, passed away January 19, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Daly-Leah Chapel, in Hamilton. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery, at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com