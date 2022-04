Torrey Marcel Cenis

Torrey Marcel Cenis, beloved Son, Husband, Father, Brother and Friend, was called Home on October 9, 2021. A niche-side service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Mausoleum of Remembrance at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/torrey-cenis/4751085/obituary.php.