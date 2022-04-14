Menu
Travis Burgess

Travis passed away April 9th at Community Hospital, due to heart complications. He was an incredible human being, a beautiful loving soul, that left a lasting impression on all of those that knew him. There will never be another quite like Travis! He will he forever missed. He leaves behind a beautiful family: Monica Salgado, Kasey Hugs, Savannah Murphy, Kaiya Burgess, Karma May, Sam Salgado Burgess, Astra Davis, and Damia Davis; his parents Rod and Cindy and their spouses; brothers Jason and Nic; and numerous close friends that he considered just as much family as anybody, as well as several extended family members and friends. May your soul find as much happiness, love, and joy in your next life as you brought to this one! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED TRAVIS BURGESS! The family is holding a small private service at the Buddha Garden on his birthday. A celebration of life welcoming all who knew him to TBA this summer.


Published by Missoulian on Apr. 14, 2022.
