Tyrone Joseph Brady

Tyrone Joseph Brady, his personality, humor, and passion for life will forever be remembered by his family, friends, and anyone who may have crossed paths with him. Tyrone passed away on February 14, 2021, at home, with his family by his side.

Ty grew up in Missoula, Montana, graduating from Big Sky High School in 1986. He enjoyed the outdoors and all that Montana has to offer. He married Laurie Lynn on July 30, 1994, welcoming their daughter Jessica in 1995, and son Tanner in 1997.

Tyrone spent much of his life working in retail with his parents, owners of Sportsman's Surplus. He loved working there and meeting people who shared his passions and love of the outdoors. After Sportsman's closed, Ty went to work for St. Patrick Hospital. His smile, positive attitude, and ability to tell a good story brought laughter to many. Ty's ability to communicate enabled him to strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

He is survived by his wife Laurie, children Jessica and Tanner, parents Terry and Roberta Brady, sister Cathy Jo (Wes) Finch, nephew, Jonathan, and nieces, Brittany and Peyton, as well as many relatives and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Roberta and Terry's home on July 10, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Details regarding this event can be found on Facebook: Tyrone Brady's Celebration of Life or you can request information by emailing [email protected]