Vivian M. Exe
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Vivian M. Exe

Vivian M. (Erickson) Exe, 81, of Frenchtown MT died December 8, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Services for Vivian will be held at Valley of Christ Lutheran Church in Frenchtown, on December 18th at 11:00 with a reception to follow. Pastor Aprille Jordan officiating.

Vivian was born April 16, 1940 to Acie and Maxine (Hanson) Erickson. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1957. On October 15, 1958, Vivian married Lawrence (Larry) Exe in Albequerque, NM. She quite enjoyed telling the story that while she was old enough to get married, Larry had to call home and get permission from his folks.

Larry joined the US Navy and together they lived in numerous states. Together they moved to SD. In January of 1963, Jill was born in Rapid City and 6 years later Jason was born in Great Falls, MT. Vivian was a wonderful mother and wife. She worked side by side with Larry while owning their own businesses.

Vivian is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Jill and son Jason (Zoe). She has been blessed with 3 grandsons: Benjamin, Lucas, and Walker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Acie and Maxine Erickson, and her brother Leland.

Memorials can be made to Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Valley of Christ Lutheran Church
Frenchtown, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry, It has been many a year since we met at Kogudus. My sympathy for your loss.
Kim S Lemke
December 17, 2021
Larry and Exe family, I have many fond memories of working with Vivian. I offer my condolences for your loss.
Tim Sather
December 15, 2021
