Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Marvin Schock
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
101 Sixth Avenue East
Polson, MT

Walter Marvin Schock

St. Ignatius- Walter Marvin Schock, age 92, passed away peacefully at St Luke Community Hospital in Ronan on September 13, 2021.

Walt was born on October 31, 1928, in Marsh, Montana to Christian and Christine (Gaub) Schock; German-speaking immigrants who emigrated from Glücksthal, in present-day Moldova. Walt was raised on the family farm with his parents and his two older siblings, Hilda and Reuben. The three kids were raised speaking German and attended a German-speaking Church.

Walt took a horse to get to school. In the wintertime, he used a team of horses and a sleigh. He admitted to causing more than a few hijinks with his horses while at school.

Walt worked on the railroad and for the irrigation project in Fallon.

Walt married Louise Jones in Terry, MT in 1952. In 1956, they purchased a dairy farm at the base of the Mission Mountains. It was here that they raised their three loving children: Greg, Melody and Rocky. Walt and Louise were married for 63 years prior to her passing in 2016.

Walt was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church for 65 years. In addition to serving on the church board, he also served on the Lake County Fair Board, the Lake County Tax Appeal Board, and served many years as the Chairman of the Flathead Irrigation Joint Board of Control.

Walt was born on Halloween, which was fitting because he had quite the sweet tooth and was well-known for his amazing "microwave oven peanut brittle".

Walt was a skilled dairy farmer and cattle rancher. He raised a beautiful garden every year and always made sure to tend to Louise's flowers.

Walt is survived by his children Greg (Paula) Schock, Melody (Dann) Rohrer, and Rocky (Robyn) Schock; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Papa, as he was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved his family dearly and made sure to attend every sporting event, birthday or family gathering.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Ignatius (306 2nd Ave). The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Papa, we love you and will miss you dearly.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.


Published by Missoulian from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Much love and blessings to all the family. Walt is alive in heaven! Allelujah!
Carolina Jesus
September 17, 2021
Sending my sincerest sympathy to the family. Was just asking about him, so saddened. Such a great person!
bev hill
Other
September 16, 2021
To Greg and family....we are so very sorry to hear of Walt´s passing...always a kind, welcoming presence at the lake for so many years....please accept our deepest condolences. Chris and Lou Gingerelli
CHRIS AND LOU GINGERELLI
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results