Walter Marvin Schock

St. Ignatius- Walter Marvin Schock, age 92, passed away peacefully at St Luke Community Hospital in Ronan on September 13, 2021.

Walt was born on October 31, 1928, in Marsh, Montana to Christian and Christine (Gaub) Schock; German-speaking immigrants who emigrated from Glücksthal, in present-day Moldova. Walt was raised on the family farm with his parents and his two older siblings, Hilda and Reuben. The three kids were raised speaking German and attended a German-speaking Church.

Walt took a horse to get to school. In the wintertime, he used a team of horses and a sleigh. He admitted to causing more than a few hijinks with his horses while at school.

Walt worked on the railroad and for the irrigation project in Fallon.

Walt married Louise Jones in Terry, MT in 1952. In 1956, they purchased a dairy farm at the base of the Mission Mountains. It was here that they raised their three loving children: Greg, Melody and Rocky. Walt and Louise were married for 63 years prior to her passing in 2016.

Walt was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church for 65 years. In addition to serving on the church board, he also served on the Lake County Fair Board, the Lake County Tax Appeal Board, and served many years as the Chairman of the Flathead Irrigation Joint Board of Control.

Walt was born on Halloween, which was fitting because he had quite the sweet tooth and was well-known for his amazing "microwave oven peanut brittle".

Walt was a skilled dairy farmer and cattle rancher. He raised a beautiful garden every year and always made sure to tend to Louise's flowers.

Walt is survived by his children Greg (Paula) Schock, Melody (Dann) Rohrer, and Rocky (Robyn) Schock; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Papa, as he was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved his family dearly and made sure to attend every sporting event, birthday or family gathering.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Ignatius (306 2nd Ave). The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Papa, we love you and will miss you dearly.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.