Wanda June Campbell

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Wanda June Campbell, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 91. She was born Wanda June Caster June 16, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William and Maude Caster. Wanda, her brothers, and stepsister grew up in Kentucky under humble conditions. After graduating from high school, Wanda married Ray Campbell in 1951 and moved to Upland, California with their three children. Wanda and Ray divorced in 1967. She relocated to New Mexico and eventually moved to Missoula to be with her immediate family.

Her early life experiences in Kentucky taught her the values of perseverance in the face of hardship, as well as kindness and compassion, especially to those less fortunate. Throughout her life, she always reached out to help others, whether to family or others. Everyone was always met with an infectious smile, an open hand, and willingness to help, often beyond her means. Those attributes also were reflected in her chosen profession, working in the medical and surgical supply industry and later in life, as a home health care provider assisting elders. In work as in daily life, Wanda approached each day with an unyielding spirit.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother Maude, her father William, and her brothers Russell, Roy, Eugene ("Roland"), and Rodney. She is survived by her children, Greg (Orianne) Campbell, Lisa Casillas, and Ray Campbell; three grandchildren Melinda, Raymond (Kristen), and Joseph (Terra) and great grandchildren Ava, Cora and Max.

Wanda passed peacefully surrounded by family. We take solace knowing that Wanda is with her brothers that she dearly loved. In lieu of a service to honor Wanda's memory, the family asks that you consider a donation to Missoula Aging Services or the Montana Food Bank Network to extend an act of kindness to those in need.