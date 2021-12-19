Warren Dale Streit

Beloved father, grandfather and pastor, Warren Dale Streit, known to thousands simply as "Brother Streit", was safely gathered home on Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 in Missoula, Montana with his daughter Becky and son Michael beside him.

Dale Streit began life in Kalispell, Montana on February 17, 1937, the son of Rudolph Streit and Eileen Kirkelie Streit. He was the older brother of Judy (Ron) Bronson (deceased 2015) and Kirk (Sandy) Streit, both of Kalispell.

The word quickly spread that this beloved pastor was about to pass, and by the time he did, over 50 participants had joined the spontaneous Zoom vigil that was being broadcast from his bedside. They were there from as far away as Haiti and the Philippines to sing and pray him through. He passed easily and peacefully at about 9:45 a.m., and the impromptu Zoom vigil became a spontaneous memorial service that lasted nearly 9 and a half hours, as many more from far and wide joined to express their grief and remember a man who had so greatly impacted their lives.

Dale was predeceased in death by Dianna, his loving wife of 54 years, on November 25, 2014. He is survived by his 4 children Becky (John) Carlson of Missoula, David (Julie) Streit of Beaverton, Oregon, Mark (Katherine) Streit of Kelowna, British Columbia, and Michael (Briana) Streit of Missoula, and 15 grandchildren.

An online memorial and virtual guest book has been set up at https:/www.kudoboard.comoards/KQcFg3mC for those who would like to leave memories or read his story.

Missoula Gospel Assembly will host an online, interactive Zoom memorial on Sunday, December 26 at 2:00 p.m. Please email [email protected] to request the code to attend.