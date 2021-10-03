Menu
William Robert Bascus
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

William Robert Bascus

William Robert Bascus (June 30, 1949-Sept.12, 2021) died at home with his family by his side in Seattle, Washington, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

Will was born in Brawley, Imperial Valley, California and lived with his parents and three siblings near his grandparents, cousins and other family members. Besides playing outside most of the day, they enjoyed fishing at the Salton Sea and getting haircuts and Chinese food in Mexicali. He made lifelong childhood and high school friends some of whom traveled long distances to see him before he died. During high school he loved being in the Future Farmers of America where he raised a sheep and a steer, and participating in varsity football, baseball, basketball and track. He earned both All-State and All-American honors in basketball his senior year.

He attended the University of Montana, Missoula, on a basketball scholarship, playing for coaches Jud Heathcote and Jim Brandenburg. He made lifelong friends in Montana as well as marrying Isobel Swift in 1973 while finishing his degree.

After returning to Brawley Union High School to teach physical education and be the assistant basketball coach at his alma mater (1974-1977), Will and Isobel moved to Seattle where Will began teaching physical education at Meany Middle School as well as being Al Hairston's Garfield High School Basketball assistant coach, (1977-1982). Isobel and Will had two sons during this time and bought the house they lived in until he died. He loved being in the yard with his sons.

In 1982, Will joined the independent Bush School as the high school physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach. He loved teaching classes and coaching the talented Blazer teams in the Sea-Tac B division, taking them to the state tournament several times.

Following Bush, Will was an assistant men's basketball coach at three Division I colleges: Eastern Washington University (1988-1990), Montana State University (1990-1992), University of Washington (1992-1993). He thrived on coaching and scouting.

He joined Lakeside School in 1993, teaching middle school physical education until his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed the Lakeside community -- faculty, staff, parents and students but especially enjoyed the students. He shone as a physical education teacher and was adored by many of the students and their parents.

Will's Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) symptoms were subtle and it took until March 2020 for a formal diagnosis. He handled the gradual but relentless progression of LBD with grace and dignity and he retained the ability to remember and recognize his close friends and family until the end.

Will is survived by his wife, Isobel; sons William Bascus and Michael Bascus (Caitlin), grandchildren Marina and Rosalind; brother Wayne Bascus (Nancy); sisters Amelita Yancy and Jackie Stuart and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial is being planned for 2022.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 3, 2021.
As great a person as I ever worked with. My Heart and Nancy´s go with whole family.
Bob Hofman
Friend
March 1, 2022
Had no idea. One of greatest men if ever known.
Bob Hofman
February 28, 2022
Best to the family and Willie. I played with Willie at Montana.
Mike Hubbard
School
February 8, 2022
A lot of memories from the University of Montana basketball years. We came into the program as freshman. Lots of laughs and lots of hard practices. Fun times in those days. Rest In Peace.
Earl Tye
Friend
October 3, 2021
This one is hard. Coach - you were a whole new world to me. Strong. Smart. Caring. And so fun. And the basketball moments we had together. So many of them. So many amazing wins. Some very hard losses too. I wish I would have stayed closer. I´m glad you are resting now.
Paul Uhlir
October 3, 2021
Slick was a great friend. He will be missed by those that knew him. RIP Willie .
Enrique Romero
October 3, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family of William Bascus, a great person and fellow BUHS 1968 Classmate!!
Paula Bachofer Duffield
Friend
October 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family, God Bless You! I´ve known William ( Willie) since the 50´s when family lived close to us on K St. They later moved to north Brawley. We then got together Jr. High and Brawley High where we played varsity football. I am honored to say that William and I were the best of friends. God Bless Him! RIP...forever friends Steven Vasquez
Esteban (Steve) Vasquez
Friend
October 3, 2021
I knew Will in the early 70's in Missoula. Always fun to be around him. He always had that million dollar "Magic Johnson" smile that made people feel good.
Jim Schaefer
October 3, 2021
I am a better man because i had William Bascus at a JV basketball coach At BUHS in 1976. He took a rag tag group and made them a team!
Criag Kidwell
School
October 3, 2021
