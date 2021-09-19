Menu
William "Will" Hamilton
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

William "Will" Hamilton

William "Will" Hamilton, 74, passed away September 8th at Mountain View Care Center after an over 8 year illness.

Born January 25, 1947 In Nashville Tennessee he lived many places with his Military family, Father, Mother, and 4 siblings. His pre-college education taking place on military basis. He went on to graduate with a degree in Wildlife Biology at the University of North Carolina. Immediately post-graduation, he entered the Army and served with distinction in Vietnam. After the war he owned a pet store for a few years in Oahu, HI.

Moving on he was in Washington state for many years. He met and married Sharon, they have been married 28 years. As a couple they had many things in common and went on 2 trips to Asia that included South Korea, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, and Thailand.

After a few years they decided to move to Montana for a new adventure. Life together included a lot of hunting and fishing. He ran a small farm. He was a very hard worker, he raised sheep, planted and nurtured an orchard and a very large garden. Much of the produce was shared with friends and the food bank. He remained active with the Nine Mile Work Group, was a member of the American Legion and always available to help work projects for his neighbors. Will was an honest, loyal, hard-working, generous, Husband and Friend.

He is Preceded in death by his Parents and Stepdaughter. He is survived by his Wife Sharon, Siblings Ridley, Helen, Susie and John Hamilton; Grandchildren Kaprice, Joseph, Hannah and one great granddaughter Brynlee.

He will have an honors funeral service at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery on Friday September 24 at 11AM. Will is onto his next assignment.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Western Montana Veterans Cemetery
MT
Garden City Funeral Home
