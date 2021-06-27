William (Bill) Mark Linnell

William (Bill) Mark Linnell, 70, of Missoula, passed away of COPD complications on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital.

Bill was born March 10, 1951, in Black River Falls, WI, to Lloyd and Evelyn Linnell. As a young boy, he lived and worked on the family dairy farm. He was the youngest of three children. After high school, he served three years in the United States Army Reserve.

In the late 1970s, he ventured out West, where he first worked odd jobs in Seeley Lake, including helping to build the resort on Upsata Lake. Bill later worked various construction jobs which took him all over the United States before settling down in Missoula and working at WalMart.

In 1979 in Seeley Lake, Bill met the love of his life, Nancy Shaffer. On October 17, 1981, he married Nancy in Missoula. They spent several years traveling together while Bill worked in fiber optic construction. In 1984, the Linnells had their first child, Jared Robert William. In 1986, they had their second child, Brady Clark. In 1989, they had their third child, Marcus Emery. In 1994, they had their fourth and final child, Kady Shaffer.

Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping and four wheeling with family. Being from Wisconsin, he was an aggressive Green Bay Packers fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald, son Brady, and wife Nancy. He is survived by his sister Judy, sister-in-law Phyllis and children, Jared, Marcus, and Kady.

Bill's family would like to give a special thanks to Mariah Matthew for her continued support and friendship.

A celebration of life will be held at the Silver Dollar Bar in Missoula on Thursday, July 1, at 4 p.m.