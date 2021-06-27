Menu
William Mark Linnell
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

William (Bill) Mark Linnell

William (Bill) Mark Linnell, 70, of Missoula, passed away of COPD complications on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital.

Bill was born March 10, 1951, in Black River Falls, WI, to Lloyd and Evelyn Linnell. As a young boy, he lived and worked on the family dairy farm. He was the youngest of three children. After high school, he served three years in the United States Army Reserve.

In the late 1970s, he ventured out West, where he first worked odd jobs in Seeley Lake, including helping to build the resort on Upsata Lake. Bill later worked various construction jobs which took him all over the United States before settling down in Missoula and working at WalMart.

In 1979 in Seeley Lake, Bill met the love of his life, Nancy Shaffer. On October 17, 1981, he married Nancy in Missoula. They spent several years traveling together while Bill worked in fiber optic construction. In 1984, the Linnells had their first child, Jared Robert William. In 1986, they had their second child, Brady Clark. In 1989, they had their third child, Marcus Emery. In 1994, they had their fourth and final child, Kady Shaffer.

Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping and four wheeling with family. Being from Wisconsin, he was an aggressive Green Bay Packers fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald, son Brady, and wife Nancy. He is survived by his sister Judy, sister-in-law Phyllis and children, Jared, Marcus, and Kady.

Bill's family would like to give a special thanks to Mariah Matthew for her continued support and friendship.

A celebration of life will be held at the Silver Dollar Bar in Missoula on Thursday, July 1, at 4 p.m.



Published by Missoulian on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Silver Dollar Bar
Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss he will be missed! He will be missed
Shelly McDonald
Work
June 30, 2021
Bill came to me several times for therapeutic massage a few years ago. During each session, he talked about his kids and how much he missed his Nancy. Under his gruff-looking exterior was a sweet, gentle man...I was sorry to see his obit, and I send along my sincere condolences for your loss. We shared a lot of conversation and humor, I´ll remember him with a smile, glad our paths crossed, even briefly. A friend, Susan
Susan
Other
June 29, 2021
I got to know Bill at Wal Mart. I think we shared laughs about 100% of the time when we talked. Bill was a very genuine person and I'll miss him. Sorry for your loss.
Bill Reh
Friend
June 27, 2021
My sympathy is with you all. I am Billy's niece from Wisconsin gerald was my dad. I am very thankful that I got to talk to uncle Billy a few months ago. Love to all and god bless
Dean and vicky wathke
Family
June 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Linnells and Shaffers. I knew Bill through the Shaffers and he was one of them. I always enjoyed visiting with Bill, especially after one of his and brother Bob Larson's fishing trips! I'm sure they're swapping fishing stories now. Hugs and Prayers to you all, Jan, John, Chris and Bryan
Jan Larson Hurst
Friend
June 27, 2021
