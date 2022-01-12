Menu
William E. Mytty Jr.
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

William E. Mytty Jr.

1/8/1939 - 1/7/2022

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Son and Friend, Bill Mytty, passed away from cancer, surrounded by his family, Friday, January 7, 2022, hours shy of his 83rd birthday. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a strong but sensitive man.

Bill grew up in Missoula and attended Franklin and Willard Grade Schools and graduated from Missoula County High School where he met the love of his life Sandra Durrant. They married in 1959 and to their union three children were born: Kevin, Kelly, and Kory. Bill and Sandy settled after several moves in Missoula to their Ranch up Lolo Creek in 1973. For the last 20 years they split their time between Montana and Arizona, wintering in Phoenix.

After his high school graduation Bill spent time in the Army Reserve, then worked at American Dental. In 1966 Bill started "Quality Construction Co." building many of the beautiful buildings around town. Some of the most recognizable being the Millennium Building Downtown the former Sheraton Hotel (now Holiday Inn Parkside), the remodel of the Adams Center and Sky Club, the Rec Center, Law Building, and the addition to the Washington Grizzly Stadium Sky Box to name only a few.

Bill and Sandy enjoyed many hobbies, including backcountry horse trips, team roping, downhill skiing, including a trip to Canada to helicopter ski, and many trips all over Montana taking their kids on ski racing trips. They also enjoyed golfing when they weren't traveling for team roping.

Bill got involved with horses at 30 years old starting with pack trips and trail rides. He started team roping with friends and his is skills were great. He excelled very fast. He went on to Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit, making the Montana Pro Rodeo finals many times. He roped with many people including his wife Sandy and all 3 of his kids. He roped at professional rodeos with both of his sons. Bill and Sandy also enjoyed team roping together. Some of his more fun wins were placing at the World Series of Team Roping Finals in Las Vegas and winning many jackpots at his favorite Arizona Arena Dynamite. He loved good fast horses and good runs. Bill along with his entire family, were inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Bill always took on projects and causes wholeheartedly with a "get it done" attitude and presence, that could not be denied. He gave generously with his time and finances to several local charitable causes.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, wife Sandra Mytty; beloved children Kevin (Traci) Mytty, Kelly (David) Donoghue, Kory (Mindy) Mytty; cherished grandchildren: Kylie (Michael) Corson, Travis (Ali Morgan) Johns, Abby (Joe) Dunning, Riley (Allison) Mytty, Megan (Connor) Feldkamp, Mary Donoghue, William Mytty and Elly Mytty; dear great-grandchildren: Callan, Logan and Liv; and Brother Mel (Diane) Mytty, along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rhoda Mytty and father William E. Mytty Sr. and Grandson Taylor William Johns

Bill will be remembered for his generous heart with many friends. He made impressions on everyone he met, as someone to look up to and admire.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Greater Missoula Family YMCA or the University of Montana Rodeo Team.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 18th, at the University of Montana Dennison Theater at 2:00 PM. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Service
2:00p.m.
University of Montana Dennison Theater
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only now heard that Bill died. I am sorry for your loss. Bill touched many lives in Missoula, and I remember fondly the first Backcountry Horseman trip that Don and I took with the group. Bill was a big part of making it a successful and enjoyable trip. Whenever I saw him at the Club, he always had a smile and a kind (and sometimes funny) word. May all those good memories bring you joy. He was one of the good guys! God bless, Doris Nordstrom
Doris Nordstrom
Friend
January 20, 2022
Our memories and friendship will go on forever.
Joan and Rae
Friend
January 20, 2022
Bill was a great employer, nice fellow. I worked for him in the early 70s. I enjoyed the times. Our Condolences, Terry and Peggy Veis
Terry Veis
January 17, 2022
Such a wonderful and powerful Man! Will truly be missed........
Darinda WilliamsNeuman
Work
January 16, 2022
Our prayers and thoughts go to the the family .
Darlene and Ron Knutson
January 15, 2022
A better man in Missoula I did never meet. Thanks for the work over the years Bill. How can you thank someone enough who helped you feed and cloth your family. Tight lines Bill, fair winds.
tim mickey
January 14, 2022
Mrs. Mytty and Family- I have such fond memories of you all - Christmas parties, riding, laughter and your generosity to the little Canadian girl visiting the Skibsted´s. Mr. Mytty was Montana to me. Wishing you love and cherished memories.
Erica (Rae) Graham
Other
January 13, 2022
Our deepest condolences Sandy to you and your family.
Terry and Diana Bolt
January 13, 2022
My Sympathy and Prayers Sandy to you and all of your Family. Thinking of you all.
Marilyn Askin
Friend
January 12, 2022
Our condolences to the family. RD enjoyed roping with Bill. He will be missed but we bet he will find some partners up there in heaven.
RD and Carol Smith
January 12, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to the entire Mytty family. God bless.
Tom & Becky Barkley
Friend
January 12, 2022
What fun we had when we were young! Hugs to all. He was another "one of a kind"....
Bob and Bev Braig
January 12, 2022
I first met Bill when his firm was constructing the Sheraton Hotel (now the Holiday Inn Parkside.). He was indeed "larger than life" and I learned a lot about getting things done the way Bill wanted them done. He was a handful, but when he smiled, everyone smiled. I am glad to have known him.
Geoff BAdenoch
Work
January 12, 2022
