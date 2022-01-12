William E. Mytty Jr.

1/8/1939 - 1/7/2022

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Son and Friend, Bill Mytty, passed away from cancer, surrounded by his family, Friday, January 7, 2022, hours shy of his 83rd birthday. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a strong but sensitive man.

Bill grew up in Missoula and attended Franklin and Willard Grade Schools and graduated from Missoula County High School where he met the love of his life Sandra Durrant. They married in 1959 and to their union three children were born: Kevin, Kelly, and Kory. Bill and Sandy settled after several moves in Missoula to their Ranch up Lolo Creek in 1973. For the last 20 years they split their time between Montana and Arizona, wintering in Phoenix.

After his high school graduation Bill spent time in the Army Reserve, then worked at American Dental. In 1966 Bill started "Quality Construction Co." building many of the beautiful buildings around town. Some of the most recognizable being the Millennium Building Downtown the former Sheraton Hotel (now Holiday Inn Parkside), the remodel of the Adams Center and Sky Club, the Rec Center, Law Building, and the addition to the Washington Grizzly Stadium Sky Box to name only a few.

Bill and Sandy enjoyed many hobbies, including backcountry horse trips, team roping, downhill skiing, including a trip to Canada to helicopter ski, and many trips all over Montana taking their kids on ski racing trips. They also enjoyed golfing when they weren't traveling for team roping.

Bill got involved with horses at 30 years old starting with pack trips and trail rides. He started team roping with friends and his is skills were great. He excelled very fast. He went on to Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit, making the Montana Pro Rodeo finals many times. He roped with many people including his wife Sandy and all 3 of his kids. He roped at professional rodeos with both of his sons. Bill and Sandy also enjoyed team roping together. Some of his more fun wins were placing at the World Series of Team Roping Finals in Las Vegas and winning many jackpots at his favorite Arizona Arena Dynamite. He loved good fast horses and good runs. Bill along with his entire family, were inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Bill always took on projects and causes wholeheartedly with a "get it done" attitude and presence, that could not be denied. He gave generously with his time and finances to several local charitable causes.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, wife Sandra Mytty; beloved children Kevin (Traci) Mytty, Kelly (David) Donoghue, Kory (Mindy) Mytty; cherished grandchildren: Kylie (Michael) Corson, Travis (Ali Morgan) Johns, Abby (Joe) Dunning, Riley (Allison) Mytty, Megan (Connor) Feldkamp, Mary Donoghue, William Mytty and Elly Mytty; dear great-grandchildren: Callan, Logan and Liv; and Brother Mel (Diane) Mytty, along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rhoda Mytty and father William E. Mytty Sr. and Grandson Taylor William Johns

Bill will be remembered for his generous heart with many friends. He made impressions on everyone he met, as someone to look up to and admire.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Greater Missoula Family YMCA or the University of Montana Rodeo Team.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 18th, at the University of Montana Dennison Theater at 2:00 PM. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.