I´ve been thinking about my brother. I had a memory about him from a Christmas we had so many years ago. He bought be the more sweetest, softest, gorgeous stuffed animal. It was a Saint Bernard. I remember holding that dog up for a picture with a smile that was so huge. I slept with that dog for years. He was my buddy and comfort. I know Bill had a big heart and I appreciate the times I can focus on that. I love you!

Cynthia Scanlon Family September 27, 2021