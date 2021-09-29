William Robert Schall Jr.

William Robert Schall Jr., 67, of Bonner, Montana passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Bill was born July 7, 1954, to parents, William and Wilma Schall in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was raised in the central Ohio area.

In 1989, Bill and his fiancée, Diane Betts moved to Missoula. The couple was united in marriage at the Double Arrow Lodge in Seeley Lake on April 14, 1990.

Bill was a Mason at Lodge 13 in Missoula. Bill's passion was hunting and reloading; he was a gun enthusiast. He loved to talk about guns and reloading.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane; brothers, Larry (Ruth) Schall of London, OH; sister, Karen Wider of Columbus, OH; sister, Cindy (Duane) Scanlon of Portland, OR; Bill is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

We would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers at St. Patrick Hospital that cared for Bill in the last weeks of his life. Thank you to Dr. J. Michael Caldwell for his patient care of Bill over the years.

A service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Garden City funeral Home at 1705 W. Broadway St. in Missoula. This service will be livestreamed at gardencityfh.com