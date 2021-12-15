Menu
William Derk Turner

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of William Derk Turner, at his home in Stevensville, on December 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lanell (Wortman) Turner, his son, Todd Turner and niece, Wendie (Wortman) Bauer.

Derk had many unique life experiences that included attending Oregon State University, being a U.S. Navy Veteran, and as a Mason at Stevensville's Mason Lodge.

Derk was employed as a Land Surveyor, a supervisor for multiple road construction companies and experienced working in Alaska during the oil boom.

His greatest enjoyment was taking care of his wife, Lanell, riding his beloved four wheeler around the property and feeding cows for Dan and Lee Severson.

Derk will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, work ethic, loyalty and most of all his wicked sense of humor.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 15, 2021.
Todd and Lanell I am so sorry to hear about Derk. I have so many memories of your family and the fun we had. You are all so special to me. All my love.
Nancy Stock
December 22, 2021
