Fred Robert ErwinFred Robert Erwin, 76, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, Sept. 30), at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Stacey Howe and the Rev. Jim Bailey officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooreville