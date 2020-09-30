Matthew Thomas NicholsonJune 8, 1994 - September 28, 2020Matthew Thomas Nicholson, 26, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.He was born June 8, 1994, in Charlotte, to Jerry and Jamie Nicholson.Matthew was a 2012 graduate of Lake Norman High School and was employed with Carolina Beverage Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and video games; he was truly an all American guy. He loved spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Patricia Nicholson.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Bridgette Nicholson; brother, Brandon Nicholson and wife, Johanna; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jeanette McBride; niece and nephew, Leah and Zach; and his baby kitty, MC.The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Cloninger Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville