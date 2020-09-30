Menu
Matthew Thomas Nicholson
1994 - 2020
BORN
1994
DIED
September 28, 2020
Matthew Thomas Nicholson

June 8, 1994 - September 28, 2020

Matthew Thomas Nicholson, 26, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born June 8, 1994, in Charlotte, to Jerry and Jamie Nicholson.

Matthew was a 2012 graduate of Lake Norman High School and was employed with Carolina Beverage Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and video games; he was truly an all American guy. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Patricia Nicholson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Bridgette Nicholson; brother, Brandon Nicholson and wife, Johanna; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jeanette McBride; niece and nephew, Leah and Zach; and his baby kitty, MC.

The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Cloninger Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Our prayers are with you all at this time. May the Lord wrap you in his loving arms and ease your sorrow. Much love to you all. Donna and Kenny Mashburn
Donna Mashburn
Friend
September 30, 2020
OUR THOUGHS AND PRAYS GO OUT TO OUR DAUGHTER AND JERRY .MAY GOD BE WITH YOU.
JIM & JEANETTE MCBRIDE
September 30, 2020
Matt was such a sweet friend and neighbor growing up! He will truly be missed! Thinking of the entire family during this time d God Bless!
Meaghan Petersen (Roginka-Dings)
September 30, 2020
You had a great personality and you will be missed
Travis Mutch
Friend
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Matthews passing ~ Know in your Hearts that all of You will be in my Thoughts and Prayers today and in the days ahead
Kenneth Dover
September 30, 2020
Our grief with the loss of such a young vibrant man is overwhelming. Please continue to remember Matt as such and pour prayers upon his family as we all attempt to recover from this tragic loss... may The Lord be their guide down this painful road...
MaryAnn and Tim Nicholson
Family
September 29, 2020
Dear Lord, today we ask you to help. I ask you to be with the Nicholson's family and their friends while they struggle in the darkness of grief. May they recognise joy in the memories, hope in your love, and peace in the pain. Our thoughts and prayers are always there for you.
Love Jon and Susan
Jon McBride
Family
September 29, 2020