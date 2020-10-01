Kenneth Wayne JordanDecember 19, 1946 - September 30, 2020Kenneth Wayne Jordan, also known as "Red", of Mooresville, was welcomed in the loving of arms of Christ, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.He was born Dec. 19, 1946, to the late Roy and Cordie Jordan of Davidson.Most days Kenneth could be found working outside in his yard, helping out family and friends or volunteering in the church he loved so much. He will forever be remembered for his steadfast sense of humor, love of his family, and his deep abiding faith.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Mikel Jordan.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nora Proctor Jordan; children, Niki Deese and husband, Jerry, Kathy Sing and wife, Marsha Deloach, Tom W. Jordan, Carol McClure and husband, Marion; grandchildren, Ashley Ritchie, Cary Jackson, Travis Deese and wife, Jen, Amee Sing, Hunter and Josh McClure; great-grandchildren, Brody Woods, Lauryn and Kaylee Deese; brothers and sisters, Bobby and wife, Linda Jordan, Joyce and husband, Kenny Bailey, Jerry and wife, Kathy Jordan, Paul and wife, Linda Jordan, Sue and husband, Jeff Luck; honorable sister, Janice Beaver and husband, Lonnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.A worship service celebrating the life of Kenneth will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m., at Southside Baptist Church with visitation preceding the service beginning at 12:30 p.m., with the Rev. David Klinedinst and the Rev. Hal Greene officiating.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville