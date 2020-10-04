Vernon Junior JohnsonFebruary 24, 1953 - October 2, 2020Vernon Junior Johnson, 67, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Traphill, to the late Vernon and Viola Holloway Johnson. Mr. Johnson worked for many years with Classic Leather in Hickory. He attended First Baptist Church in Mooresville. He was passionate about mowing his yard, enjoyed mentoring his son, Mike, in the art of spray painting and lots of other things.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Claudine Holland; and brothers, Eugene "Buster" and William "Herman" Johnson.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Tevepaugh Johnson; son, the Rev. Mike Johnson (Monica); and sisters, Mary Lee Cline (Jim), Alma Estes, Shirley Johnson (Lynn), and Dorothy Head.The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Mark Morris, Mark Pitts, and Mark Forbes officiating. Burial at Iredell Memorial Park will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville