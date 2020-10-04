Menu
Search
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vernon Junior Johnson
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Vernon Junior Johnson

February 24, 1953 - October 2, 2020

Vernon Junior Johnson, 67, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Traphill, to the late Vernon and Viola Holloway Johnson. Mr. Johnson worked for many years with Classic Leather in Hickory. He attended First Baptist Church in Mooresville. He was passionate about mowing his yard, enjoyed mentoring his son, Mike, in the art of spray painting and lots of other things.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Claudine Holland; and brothers, Eugene "Buster" and William "Herman" Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Tevepaugh Johnson; son, the Rev. Mike Johnson (Monica); and sisters, Mary Lee Cline (Jim), Alma Estes, Shirley Johnson (Lynn), and Dorothy Head.

The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Mark Morris, Mark Pitts, and Mark Forbes officiating. Burial at Iredell Memorial Park will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Oct
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Junior was my mom's sister's youngest son and was one of the first cousins That we lost on the same day. He will be missed as well as Howard Privette that lived in roaring river, NC. Howard was my mom's oldest sisters son.
Jimmy Ballard
Family
October 4, 2020