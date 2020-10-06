Menu
Helen Marie Perry Brown Kimbrell
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
Helen Marie Perry Brown Kimbrell

February 13, 1920 - October 1, 2020

Helen Marie Perry Brown Kimbrell, 100, of Mount Ulla, N.C., and St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Fla.

She was born Feb. 13, 1920, in Troutman, to the late Judge Avery Perry Sr. and Bessie Cavin Perry.

Mrs. Kimbrell was retired from Burlington Industries. She was a member of Triplett United Methodist Church in Mooresville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Bain Brown and William Clarence Kimbrell; son, James "Jim" Brown; granddaughter, Tammy Brown; sisters, Carrie Harrington, Myrtle Fox, Lettie Clapp, Edna Ervin, Ruth Brown, Viola Mae Stephens, Zelma Cheek, Martha Winslow, and Versie Rancourt; and brothers, Edwin Perry, Judge Perry Jr., and LeConte Perry.

She is survived by her children, Perry Wayne Brown (Perma), Mary Bess Brown Terrell; daughter-in-law, Libby Brown; stepdaughter, Susan Johnson (Henry); grandchildren, James Brown Jr. (Yuliya), Mark Brown, Jerry Brown, Gail Henderson, Perry Brown, Karen Davies (Jeff), and Kristi Brown (T.J.); stepgrandchildren, Joshua Terrell, Jennifer Pauley, William Johnson, and Heather Dretsch; eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, Oct. 7), at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Joe Collins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Glenwood Memorial Park
273 Glenwood Dr., Mooresville, North Carolina 28115
