Kenneth James MacGeorgeMarch 20, 1963 - September 22, 2020Kenneth James MacGeorge, 57, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.Born March 20, 1963, in Wayne, Mich., he was a son of Rita MacGeorge and the late James MacGeorge. Born and raised in Detroit, Ken moved to Charlotte in 1984. He managed a dry cleaning business for many years. Ken was full of life with a passion and love of cooking and baking, which inspired him to open a bakery. He loved God, family, friends and life. Ken was a loving son, brother, father, and uncle, and will truly be missed. He will be forever cherished in our hearts and memories.In addition to his father, he is preceded by his brother, Steve; and his fraternal and maternal grandparents.In addition to his mother, Rita, he is survived by his daughter, April MacGeorge (Zach); brother, Chuck MacGeorge; sisters, Ritamarie Morton (Tim) and Jamie Jozwiak (Jason); nieces and nephews, Tammy, James, Chris, Chantelle, Britney, Stephanie, Blake and Jameson; and several great-nieces and -nephews.A memorial service will be held at Refinery Church, 11231 Lawyers Rd., in Mint Hill, Monday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville