Kenneth James MacGeorge
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Kenneth James MacGeorge

March 20, 1963 - September 22, 2020

Kenneth James MacGeorge, 57, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Born March 20, 1963, in Wayne, Mich., he was a son of Rita MacGeorge and the late James MacGeorge. Born and raised in Detroit, Ken moved to Charlotte in 1984. He managed a dry cleaning business for many years. Ken was full of life with a passion and love of cooking and baking, which inspired him to open a bakery. He loved God, family, friends and life. Ken was a loving son, brother, father, and uncle, and will truly be missed. He will be forever cherished in our hearts and memories.

In addition to his father, he is preceded by his brother, Steve; and his fraternal and maternal grandparents.

In addition to his mother, Rita, he is survived by his daughter, April MacGeorge (Zach); brother, Chuck MacGeorge; sisters, Ritamarie Morton (Tim) and Jamie Jozwiak (Jason); nieces and nephews, Tammy, James, Chris, Chantelle, Britney, Stephanie, Blake and Jameson; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Refinery Church, 11231 Lawyers Rd., in Mint Hill, Monday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Refinery Church
11231 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Ken and I would cook out a lot and he would insist on cooking everything! I called him Chef Ken because he was so happy cooking. I miss all our great conversations.
Paula Bessette
October 11, 2020
Ken is dearly missed. He was a dear friend. It was an honor to know him for the time I did. I miss our conversations and our wonderful meals you so lovingly cooked. He was a good man with a good heart and helped anyone that asked if he could.
Paula Bessette
Friend
October 11, 2020