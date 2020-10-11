I met Miss. Peggy shortly after meeting her son Doug...who had stuck me the nickname Waldo. Now Miss Peggy knew my name was Walt. But she always called me Waldo whenever i was around....which tickled me to tell the truth...Miss Peggy was an awesome lady with a laugh that was contagious. And a heart bigger than anything. She always made me feel welcome and at home whenever I was around....rest in peace Miss Peggy.....I Love You As My Southern mom and you will always hold a special place in my heart and memories

walter conner Friend October 10, 2020