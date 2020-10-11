Peggie Joyce Hager Hawkins
January 10, 1933 - October 9, 2020
Peggie Joyce Hager Hawkins, 87, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Iredell County, Jan. 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late R.C. and Ruthie Hager. She was a long-time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the "Triple L. Club." Tending to babies and visiting her family were the highlights of her world, though she also enjoyed eating ice-cream while swinging on her front porch, gardening, her flowers and was a life-time attendee of Rock Springs Camp Meeting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Yates G. Hawkins; five sisters, Mabel, Dot, Nancy, Thelma and Connie; and four brothers, Bill, Lonnie, Dean, and Sid.
Peggie is survived by her son and two daughters, Douglas Hawkins Sr., Sheila and husband, Stephen Ciliberti, of Shelby, and Janet Bradley; sister, Polly Strickland of Mooresville; five grandchildren, Doug Hawkins Jr. (Jada), Todd Bradley (Haley), Ashley Bellinger (Trevor), Robert Hawkins (Bobbi) and John Ciliberti; three great-grandchildren; Yates, Emmett, and Amelia Joyce Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Andy Oliver officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., in the church sanctuary.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematorywww.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.