Ray Lynn Goodman
November 7, 1956 - October 8, 2020
Ray Lynn Goodman, 63, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Statesville, to the late James "Jim" and Anna Hurley Goodman. Ray was employed with Freightliner in Cleveland, N.C. He loved the outdoors and restoring antique cars.
Ray is survived by his son, Zachary Goodman; and his sister, Darlene Loftis.
The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the live-stream, www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 872, Mooresville, NC 28115.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.