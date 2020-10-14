Lurene Mills BostonFebruary 17, 1942 - September 25, 2020Lurene Mills Boston, 78, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Glen and Elma Davis Mills.Mrs. Boston was a retired office manager for a CPA.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Boston Sr.; a brother, Gerald Mills; five other siblings; and close friend, Mary Papp.She is survived by her son, Richard Andrew Boston Jr. (Mary); grandchildren, Richard A. Boston III and Ryan Michael Boston; nephew, "Jerry" DeCoopman, and nieces, Jennifer Otte (Robert), and their children, Joseph, Anna and Steven and Pam (James) Morris.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at Harbor Presbyterian Church, with Michael Covart officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor Presbyterian Church, 433 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville