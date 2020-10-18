Christopher Gamble
March 5, 1962 - October 10, 2020
Christopher Gamble, 58, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Mooresville.
He was born March 5, 1962, in Rugby, England, to Terence and Phyllis (Brewer) Gamble, who preceded him in death.
Chris is survived by his family in Mooresville, wife, Tara; children, Charley, Isabel, and Jack. He is also survived by his children, Patrick and Katie (Chris) Hawthorn; brothers, Michael and John (Heather); and grandson, Freddie, all of England. Additionally, Chris is survived by in-laws, Rod and Cynthia Clair; brothers-in-law, John (Jen) and Brian (Courtney); nephews, Cooper, Reid, Lucas, and Henry; and nieces, Annabel and Liv. In addition to family, he had countless friends and colleagues across the globe.
Chris was most recently Senior Vice President and Director of Sales at Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (USA), Inc. He had over 25 years of experience in international leasing and was responsible for the direct origination of lease contracts throughout the US. Before joining MULUSA, he led new business development for Macquarie Equipment Finance (USA) and was the Commercial Director of the Royal Bank of Scotland subsidiary, Lombard Technology Services, in the UK. Chris was a graduate in Applied Physics from the University of Middlesex, London.
Although Chris found considerable professional success, his legacy will always be his family and the relationships he took the time to nurture with the people he knew. He was selfless and lived life with integrity making the most of every opportunity he was given. Chris had a strong belief in himself, and had a gift for bringing out the best in others. He was a loving and compassionate husband and father, loyal friend, superb cook, a master at home improvement projects, and was the type of person who made things happen. Chris loved to tell stories and added a sparkle to the lives of those who knew him. His passions included history, classic American and British tv/film, nostalgic British cars, and all things James Bond. He will be missed immensely and never forgotten by those who knew and loved him.
Friends may visit the family at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, 494 East Plaza Drive, in Mooresville, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list
.
Additionally a celebration of life will be held in England at a future date.
.
