John Oliver Crowe Jr.John Oliver Crowe Jr., 98, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late John Oliver Crowe Sr. and Sarah Campbell Crowe. John grew up in the Hollis community and attended Hollis School, where he always enjoyed attending class reunions. He attended Appalachian State University and later, retied from Sears in 1984, after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Apple Crowe; and nine brothers and sisters.He is survived by his son, Johnny Crowe of Mooresville; daughter, Kay Roth and husband, Dick, of Winston-Salem; grandson, Caius Roth and wife, Kristen, of Kernersville; and 26 nieces and nephews.A visitation is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled to follow in Sunset Cemetery at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Bill Crowe officiating.Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center