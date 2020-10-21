James Charles ArthursNovember 7, 1955 - October 16, 2020James Charles Arthurs, 64, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.He was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Mooresville, to the late James F. and Carolyn Farris Arthurs. Mr. Arthurs graduated from Mooresville Senior High in 1974, and earned an associate's degree in HVAC in 1976, from Central Piedmont Community College. After graduating, he took over his father's business, Arthurs Sheet Metal Co. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Johnston Arthurs, June 24, 1978. Mr. Arthurs attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He was a long-time Boy Scout Leader and an Eagle Scout himself. He was a vigil member of the Piedmont Council BSA Order of the Arrow chapter Eswau Huppeday 560, a recipient of the Lamb Award and the Silver Beaver Award.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half brothers, David Arthurs and Robert Arthurs.He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Johnston Arthurs; sister, Anne F. Arthurs; brother, John F. Arthurs; cousin, Joy Cooper; and aunt-in-law, Lucille Doster.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park, in Mooresville, with the Rev. David Keck officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Property Committee, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115; or Piedmont Council BSA Order of the Arrow Chapter Eswau Huppeday 560, 1222 East Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville