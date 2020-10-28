Margie Levan Meadows
May 5, 1929 - October 25, 2020
Margie Levan Meadows, 91, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 5, 1929, to the late Lester Leroy and Rosa Arney Levan.
Mrs. Meadows was retired from Draymore Manufacturing. She loved her family and had a passion for shopping. She enjoyed reading and playing bingo with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie "Bill" Melvin Meadows; daughter, Ruth Geraldine Meadows; sister, Joretta Archie; and brother, Otis Levan and Dwight Shumake.
She is survived by her children, Vickie Sproul (George), Patty Virkler (Craig), Billie Sparrow, and Kelly Overcash (Mark); sister, Jackie McKnight; brother, Melvin Shumake (Eva); grandchildren, Heather O. Brady (Justin), Brooke O. Funk (Richard), Kristi S. Long (Chucky), Jake Sparrow (Treasure), Michael Russ, Traci R. Wilson (Michael), Winston Sproul (Julie), Brian Sproul (Gina), Brandon Sproul (Charles Ashe), Eric Virkler (Amy), Sean Virkler (Melissa), and Gregory Virkler; 19 great-grandchildren; three adopted great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Glenwood Memorial Park with Chaplain Stephen Vance officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County and her special caregiver, Angie Clontz, for their loving care.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.