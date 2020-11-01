Warren William Giblin
April 8, 1940 - October 24, 2020
Warren William Giblin, 80, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
He was born April 8, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Warren and Virginia Hartunian Giblin. Mr. Giblin was retired from the Aerospace industry and was an exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge in Burbank, Calif.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Giblin.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Stadle Giblin; daughter, Cyndi Cross and her husband, Peter; sister, Darlene Townson; grandchildren, Trevor Cross, Brandie Bourque; and great-granddaughters, Angela and Brooklyn Bourque.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association
, 401 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110-287, Charlotte, NC 28204; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.