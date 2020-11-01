Clement Eldred "Chuck" Pless Jr.April 17, 1946 - October 25, 2020Clement Eldred "Chuck" Pless Jr., 74, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.He was born April 17, 1946, in Mooresville, to the late Clement Eldred "Wig" Pless Sr. and Pinke Greene Pless. In 1961, he was a member of the Mooresville High School state football championship team. He attended Carolina Military Academy from 1962-1963 and in 1964, graduated from Mooresville High School. Chuck was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army Security Agency. He then graduated from Western Carolina University in 1974. After college, he worked at Clement E. Pless Insurance, which later became Pless-Haire Insurance in Mooresville. Chuck was a life-long member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville, where he was on the Council, the property and finance committees, and was a member of the Adult 2 Sunday school class. He loved genealogy, farming, and vacations at Lake Junaluska. He was a very generous man and enjoyed helping others.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Eric Pless.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cora Lee Edwards Pless; children, Carey Randall (Aaron), and Clement Eldred "Chip" Pless III (Katherine); brother, Robert William "Chick" Pless (Mary Jo); grandchildren, Nathan, Luke, and Hannah Randall, Addison, Charlie, and Carter Pless; Wyatt, Addison, and Wade Edwards; and nieces, Molly, Beth, and Leslie.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Glenwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Dave Keck officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115; or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville