Samuel Slone Ivill Jr.March 3, 1931 - November 2, 2020Samuel Slone Ivill Jr., of Mooresville, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.He was born in Bertha, Pa., March 3, 1931, and was the second youngest of 12 children. He was raised in Morgantown, W.Va., and attended Morgantown High School. Mr. Ivill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was office manager for New York Life Insurance Company for 40 years and retired in 1992. Mr. Ivill loved his Lord and served as Deacon for churches in Florida and North Carolina. He also served as Business Administrator for Peninsula Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville. Mr. Ivill was an avid golfer and after retirement he worked part-time at Mallard Head Country Club.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; children, Sarah Kovalcik and husband, Bob, of Longwood, Fla., Paul Ivill and wife, Kathy, of Richmond, Va., Steven Ivill and wife, Olga, of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandsons, Caleb Ivill and wife, Ashley, Josiah Ivill, and Matthew Ivill; great-granddaughters, Ella and Bri; and many nieces and nephews.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. "Well done thou good and faithful servant."A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Rd., in Mooresville. The family is requesting that masks and social distancing be observed for all whom attend.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville