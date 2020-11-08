Menu
Joyce Anne Donaldson Winders, 84, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Elmcroft of Salisbury.

Joyce was born to the late Ervin and Rebecca (Gillespie) Donaldson in Iredell county Oct. 24, 1936. She graduated from Mooresville High School in 1955. She was a loving and faithful life-long member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Mt. Mourne. She truly loved her church and her church family. Joyce worked at Eddie's Grocery in Mooresville for many years and later worked for Iredell–Statesville schools as a cafeteria cook.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Winders was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Walter Elwood Winders; and brother, William "Winky" Donaldson.

She is survived by her children, Andy Winders (Gina) of Salisbury and Tara Cashion (Pressley) of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Seth Winders (Carla) and their children, Laryn and Mason and Meghann McKnight (Carl) and their children, Logan, Tripp, Levi and Cash; and siblings, Ervin Donaldson, Ray Donaldson, Faye Ketchie (Roger), Lura Dorton (Ray) and Vonnie Collins.

A funeral service will be held at Fair View United Methodist Church Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trellis Supportive Care Rowan at 301 S Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144; or to Fair View U.M.C. at 1430 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
M6 prayers are with your family. Miss Joyce was such a faithful part of Fair View. I still expect to see her any time we gather on the fellowship hall or.the sanctuary.
Ann Goode
November 6, 2020
Joyce was a wonderful amazing woman and will be missed. Prayers
MaryJo repak Galloway
November 6, 2020