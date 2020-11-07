Janis Dickerson KriseFebruary 23, 1934 - November 4, 2020Janis Dickerson Krise, 86, of Troutman, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her residence.She was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Greenport, N.Y., to the late Mahlon and Lillian Bergen Dickerson. Mrs. Krise was a retired Registered Nurse with Dr. Emilo Villegas for 25 years; she enjoyed her career as a nurse. She was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville. Mrs. Krise was also a member of the Lion's Club and lunch bunch on Thursdays. She was a quilter with the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters Guild. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Norman Krise; and brothers, Chester Dickerson and Parker Dickerson.She is survived by her children, Norma Sawyer (Michael), Stephen E. Krise (Jan), Mahlon D. Krise (Melissa); 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville